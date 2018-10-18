Merrimack Valley residents with no gas dealing with cold temperatures

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - More than a month after the Merrimack Valley was rocked by a series of natural gas explosions and fires, officials in Lawrence are urging residents-in-need to seek shelter as cold temperatures move in.

Jose Torres and his family have not had heat since a pressure spike in underground gas lines on Sept. 13 wreaked havoc on the region. Torres says it has been a challenge to keep warm at night.

“We wear everything,” he said. “We wear hats, sweaters, everything. Long sleeves and sweatpants.”

Torres was fearful that extra layers would not be enough as temperatures dipped down to 32 degrees overnight, so he purchased an electric fireplace.

Other residents, like Domingo Lantigua, packed up and took advantage of alternative housing options in the area.

“It’s been very cold, especially in the night,” he said.

Columbia Gas is footing the bill for hotel rooms, apartments, travel trailers, and warming shelters until gas service is fully restored.

Of 5,000 hotel rooms that were made available to residents, only 1,998 are in use. Just 139 trailers out of 372 are occupied and 158 apartments are up for grabs.

“It’s just now getting cold, so we’re hoping people will plan ahead a bit and also realize its a temporary inconvenience but to really try to reach out and get some help,” Columbia Gas spokeswoman Judy Rakowsky said.

Columbia Gas is aiming to restore gas to the impacted areas by Nov. 19.

Residents interested in alternative housing should contact Columbia Gas’ claims line at 1-800-590-5571.

