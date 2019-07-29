Message in a bottle sent from Maine found in Scotland

Twenty-one years and over 3,000 miles later, a message in a bottle made its way from Maine to Scotland.

Matt Rhoades, then 12, tossed the bottle into the ocean on a family vacation to Maine in 1998 hoping one day, someone would find it.

Two decades later, a man and his family discovered the letter on the shore of an island off of Scotland. He contacted the now 34-year-old sender via Twitter last week.

Rhoades said he initially thought the message was spam but when he saw himself tagged in the photos containing the note, the memories came rushing back.

“Honestly, like I probably forgot about it an hour after I did it. I was like a little kid and just thinking like this is so magical,” Rhoades said.

Rhoades said he is in disbelief at how his message completed such a lengthy trip.

He said if he could do it all again he would.

“I wish I wrote something cooler,” he said. “I really do.”

The two men have kept in contact. Rhoades said that one day he wants to fly over and meet the people who made his childhood dream come true.

