SANDWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A message in a bottle that was thrown into the Atlantic Ocean in 1997 by a middle schooler who was studying ocean currents in Sandwich has been recovered and received a response from a man who recently found it while cleaning up trash on a beach in France.

In 1997, Oak Ridge Middle School’s science and math teacher had students write letters to whoever found them as part of a research project on ocean currents. Recently, when they received a letter addressed to Ben Lyons, they realized they were holding a treasure.

The response came from a man in France and the amazing discovery was also documented in newspapers in France.

The school plans on writing back to the man in France to thank him for responding to his find.

