Message in a bottle washes ashore in Canada 18 years later

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — A message in a bottle that a woman tossed off the coast of Massachusetts has been found nearly two decades later in Nova Scotia.

Eighty-year-old Rita Ganim tells the Gloucester Times she dropped the bottle into Ipswich Bay in August 2000 with a short message asking the person who found it to contact her.

The bottle was all but forgotten until Ganim received a call from the Buffalo News saying someone found it.

Dallas Goreham had been looking for sea glass in the Canadian province last Wednesday when he came across the bottle. The 11-year-old’s mother, Tara Goreham, tracked Ganim down through the newspaper and sent a photo of her son holding the message.

“I just emailed her and asked if she remembered being in Gloucester 18 years prior and putting a message in a bottle in the ocean and I sent her the picture of the message with Dallas holding it and immediately her daughter emailed and said yes, it was us and yes, we remember,” said Tara Goreham.

While there are no plans set, Ganim says she would love to meet the finders of her bottle.

