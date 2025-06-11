A bottle tossed in the ocean two years ago washed ashore on an island off Portugal.

A sailor named Nico was on vacation on the island and stumbled across the bottle nestled in the sand.

In April 2023, crew members with New England Ties tossed the bottle filled with handwritten messages into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida.

The World Ocean School is a non-profit educational group that operates the “Denis Sullivan,” a tall ship based in Boston during warm weather.

“It’s really exciting, it’s really improbably, but it really goes to show how improbable things happen,” said Tatiana Dalton, with the World Ocean School.

Reaching out to the World Ocean School online, the man who found the bottle proposed continuous voyage.

“The great thing is, this person wants to put all the messages back in the bottle, and their own message, and send it on again,” said Captain Christopher Flansburg of the World Ocean School. “Then someone else can find it with not only our messages, but an additional message.”

Crew members on the “Denis Sullivan” say they’re thrilled the bottle can continue its journey. And as far as what was on those messages found half a world away?

“Some wrote a description of the voyage, some wrote about themselves, some wrote a poem, some drew little pictures,” said Captain Christopher Flansburg. “Whatever anyone wants to put in there… It makes you think about what you’re putting in there. Because you may think nobody’s gonna see it, but they might!”

