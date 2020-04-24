Messages of Hate: Interrupted church service in Salem being investigated as hate crime

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Parishioners of a Salem church were left stunned when their online service was interrupted by messages of hate.

Dozens said they witnessed inappropriate comments and racist videos last Sunday during a video service hosted by the Tabernacle Congregational Church reverend online. That interruption is now being investigated as a hate crime.

“What came up on the screen was a video of the Ku Klux Klan burning a cross,” Rev. Joe Amilo told 7News. “Then there were several voices of people yelling racist things.”

The reverend reported the incident to Salem police, who are now investigating, along with the FBI.

