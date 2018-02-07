Messy evening commute as snow gives way to sleet, freezing rain

BOSTON (WHDH) - A system packing snow made its way through Massachusetts on Wednesday. In many areas, the snow has turned over to sleet and freezing rain. A messy afternoon and evening commute is expected.

“While the initial early morning commute may be free of impacts, we expect that heavy snow and mixed precipitation including sleet and freezing rain will fall throughout the day, possibly creating challenging conditions for the afternoon commute. Drivers should reduce speeds, give themselves extra time to reach their destinations, and provide plenty of space to snow and ice equipment on the roadways,” said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

A winter storm warning has been issued for many areas with widespread snow that is expected to start around 10 a.m. and end by 10 p.m. Other parts of the state are under a winter weather advisory.

The warning is in effect northwest of Interstate 495, including Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Northwest Middlesex, Western Franklin and Western Hampshire counties until 10 p.m. Northern Berkshire is also under a warning until 4 a.m. Thursday.

The heaviest snow will fall from noon to 5 p.m. As the storm moves from west to east, the snow will then transition to freezing rain and mixed precipitation throughout Northeast, Central and Southeast Massachusetts.

North Central and Northwest Massachusetts could see six to 10 inches of snow, with the heaviest along and north of Route 2.

North Shore, Metro Boston and Southern Massachusetts are under a winter weather advisory.

Four to six inches of snow is expected along Interstate 495. Two to four inches is projected along Route 128, towards the North Shore.

Southeastern Massachusetts will see a burst of snow, resulting in no more than an inch of snow accumulated.

No warnings or advisories have been issued for South Shore, the Cape or the Islands.

Damaging winds and coastal flooding are not a concern with the storm, but travel conditions will be messy.

