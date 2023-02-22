A mix of snow, sleet and rain is set to arrive in New England Wednesday night, ensuring a messy morning commute for parts of Massachusetts the next day.

Boston could see a burst of flakes sometime after 7 p.m., before the incoming snow line heads further north. By midnight, sleet and freezing rain is expected to replace most of the snow in Mass. as temperatures hover around the mid to low 30s.

On the other hand, Vermont and New Hampshire are likely to see anywhere from 3-6 inches of snow going into Thursday, with more than a foot potentially dropping upstate in the mountains.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in place for most of Massachusetts during this time, save for Boston and the South Shore and South Coast.

Slick driving conditions are expected northwest of Boston overnight, while parts of Worcester County and further north should expect poor driving conditions on any untreated roads Thursday morning.

With western and central Mass. likely to see 1-3 inches of snow, along with parts of the Merrimack Valley, residents should definitively give themselves extra time before hitting the roads.

For more information, including details on a possible refreeze Thursday afternoon, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog.

