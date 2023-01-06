7Weather- Our work week ends with rain and snow! There was plowable snow for some as areas of central Mass reported about an 1-3″ of snow. Showers come to an end tonight, and this weekend we’ll finally see some sun.

Overnight and tomorrow morning, watch for slick spots on any wet, untreated surfaces as temperatures stay below/at freezing. We’ll see mainly clouds to start the day some breaks of sun by midday. Afternoon temperatures will be seasonably mild in the upper 30s/low 40s.

It’ll be decent weather for cheering on the men’s hockey teams tomorrow in the second day of doubleheaders for Frozen Fenway.

Sunday will be brighter! The tradeoff is that it will come with chilly temperatures. Temperatures start off in the teens/close to 20° and only rebound to the 30s. Luckily, there won’t be a lot of wind.

Our first week of January started off dreary, four days of rain so far. Looking ahead to next week, most days will be dry. For now, we have one wet day in the forecast. We’re watching a storm system that looks like it will bring rain and snow showers to the area Friday. Temperature-wise, highs won’t fluctuate too much day to day in the upper 30s/low 40s with some cold mornings.

-Meteorologist Melanie Black