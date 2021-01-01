BOSTON (WHDH) - A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of Massachusetts as residents brace for slick driving conditions caused by a messy mix of snow and rain that will move through overnight.

The advisory is slated to go into effect from 7 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday for parts of Essex, Middlesex, Worcester, Franklin, Hampshire, Hampden, and Berkshire counties.

Clouds will move in throughout the day before snowfall breaks out in Western and Central Mass. around 9 p.m. Friday.

The snow will transition to sleet and freezing rain into Saturday morning.

Communities affected by the winter weather advisory could see between a coating to an inch of snow, with parts of Western and Northern Mass. getting up to two inches.

The mix could create hazardous driving conditions with ice accumulations from a coating to around one tenth of an inch possible.

A mess coming to New England tonight. It comes in as snow, rain and sleet before eventually transitioning to all rain by the time we wake up Saturday morning. Details and full timeline tonight on @7news. pic.twitter.com/yvqgwiALgc — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) January 1, 2021

Winter weather advisory in place for tonight. Slick travel likely with a period of snow/sleet and freezing rain inland. pic.twitter.com/7cw3WREcti — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 1, 2021

Not a lot of snow tonight, but throw in some sleet and a glaze of freezing rain inland, and it'll be slick on untreated surfaces for several hours overnight. pic.twitter.com/ocD1ItlzX8 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 1, 2021

