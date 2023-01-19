A messy storm bringing up to six inches of snow or wintry mix to most areas of Massachusetts is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of the state ahead of the storm that began as rain on Wednesday and will change over to snow on Thursday, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern MA, and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern MA and New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to end Friday afternoon.

Highest totals likely in NH. A lot of weight (water content) to those amounts in MA as sleet and some rain drops mix in too. Best chance for Boston snow is late morning/midday tomorrow as rain changes to snow. pic.twitter.com/ES610ucWRL — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 19, 2023

The worst travel conditions are expected across northern MA and NH Thursday evening and during the overnight hours.

For more forecast details, including early snowfall totals, check out the 7WEATHER Weather Blog.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)