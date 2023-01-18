(WHDH) — Some parts of northern Massachusetts could see up to 6 inches of snow as a storm system that is bringing a messy mix to much of the rest of the state is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts ahead of the storm that will roll into the area as rain on Wednesday before changing over to snow, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern Mass., and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern Mass. and New Hampshire.

The storm is expected to wind down Friday afternoon.

Dry Thursday morning with rain by evening. Messy mix of rain, sleet and snow Thursday night tapering to flurries & drizzle Friday morning. Snow showers Friday midday into the evening. #7news pic.twitter.com/cqTeZHd5gD — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 19, 2023

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)