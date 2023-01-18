(WHDH) — Some parts of northern Massachusetts could see up to 6 inches of snow as a storm system that is bringing a messy mix to much of the rest of the state is expected to arrive Thursday and wind down Friday.
A winter weather advisory is in effect for most of Massachusetts ahead of the storm that will roll into the area as rain on Wednesday before changing over to snow, leaving a coating to an inch for areas south and west of 495, an inch to 3 inches for parts of northern Mass., and then 3 to 6 inches for far northern Mass. and New Hampshire.
The storm is expected to wind down Friday afternoon.
