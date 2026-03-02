Happy Monday! It sure was cold today, but at least it was quiet. That all changes for Tuesday with a messy forecast with snow, an icy mix and plain rain, too.

First, overnight we’ll be dry but frigid cold again. We’ll see out-the-door temperatures Tuesday morning drop to the single digits and the teens. Clouds will quickly build Tuesday morning, but your morning commute will at least be dry. It’s the afternoon hours that we’ll see changes.

Snow chances begin around noon.

However, as we get closer to 3 p.m. the rain/snow line, which will feature some sleet and freezing rain, will hover over southern Massachusetts.

That threshold will track north through the evening commute. There may be some coatings of snow and some icy spots, so be very careful driving home.

Overnight, we’ll primarily see rain with some mix and icing over the higher elevations like the Worcester Hills. There could still be some lingering icy spots Wednesday morning.

The messy mix exits by 7/8 a.m. Wednesday.

For your Wednesday, we’ll dry out quickly and brighten up with highs reaching near 50 degrees after a morning starting off near 30 degrees. Thursday the clouds roll back in and they could produce a few isolated showers at times. Lows start off near 30 degrees again with seasonable highs in the mid 40s. Friday we go from the low 30s to low 40s so that brings with it chances for rain and a wintry mix. Saturday we’ll hit near 50 and Sunday close to 60 degrees! Both days look mainly dry with a low-end chance for a spot shower.

Don’t forget to set your clocks forward an hour before you go to bed Saturday night.

Stay tuned!