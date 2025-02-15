BOSTON (WHDH) - A storm bringing a messy mix to New England will kick off later today and stretch through Sunday, bringing ice, rain, and up to 9 inches of snow to parts of the region.

Beginning this evening, a Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect for all of Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire. Scattered snow showers are expected to begin around 7 p.m. and the snow will intensify overnight, bringing 3 to 6 inches of snow to much of the state. Parts of southeastern Mass., the Cape, and the Islands are expected to get 1 to 3 inches.

Residents in New Hampshire can expect 6 to 9 inches of snow.

A messy mix will continue throughout Sunday and will switch over to showers around 7 p.m.

