BOSTON (WHDH) - Concrete steps at the MBTA’s Savin Hill Station underwent an inspection after a metal panel beneath one of the steps fell late Sunday night.

Crews made some minor repairs to additional panels on the staircase the following morning, according to the MBTA.

Engineers determined that the stairs were structurally sound and safe for us.

There were no reported injuries and Red Line service was not impacted.

“With the safety of customers and employees of paramount importance, regular maintenance is a central component of the MBTA’s asset management program and includes inspections, preventative maintenance, and corrective maintenance of station infrastructure,” the MTBA released in a statement. “The MBTA continues to invest billions of dollars on major infrastructure projects, including the Red Line Transformation program. After a record-breaking $1.92 billion spent in Fiscal Year 2021, the MBTA expects to exceed $2 billion in capital spending in Fiscal Year 2022. The MBTA has increased capital spending every year since 2015 to help make transit services and infrastructure more reliable.”

All MBTA stairs are routinely inspected by the MBTA and are presently under review by third-party engineering firms, officials said.

The MBTA reportedly spends about $31 million annually for maintenance and upkeep of rapid transit stations and facilities throughout the system.

