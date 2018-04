FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WHDH) – A piece of metal crashed through the windshield of a car in Foxborough on Sunday.

The incident happened on Route 95 north near exit eight.

The piece of metal cracked a hole into the bottom of the windshield.

The people in the car suffered minor injuries from broken glass.

Additional details were not immediately available.

