A woman was shaken up when a metal stake came crashing through her windshileld on I-93 Friday, but is thankful she — and her dog — were unhurt.

Dr. Adele Sanclemente was driving through Charlestown on her way to work in Braintree with her dog Gucci in the passenger seat when a truck went by, she said.

“I didn’t see it coming. I look and there’s a stake totally through my windshield, glass spattered everywhere,” Sanclemente said.

Somehow, both she and Gucci were unscathed by the flying glass and Sanclemente even considered just driving on before pulling over. While the stake came out of the sky, Sanclemente also thought she also got help from above.

“Somebody up there is looking out for me, basically, is my take on that,” she said.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)