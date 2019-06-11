Metal turtle sculpture at Boston playground burns children

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — Boston authorities have covered a new turtle sculpture at a playground after several parents complained that the bronze model was getting superheated by the sun and burning children.

One complaint included a picture of someone holding a temperature scanner over Myrtle the Turtle’s shell that read 133 degrees. The turtle “is dangerous and should not be in a playground” the complaint said.

The four-foot sculpture of a Kemp’s ridley sea turtle at the Myrtle Street Playground in the city’s Beacon Hill neighborhood is now covered by a tarp held down by rope.

Ryan Woods, a spokesman for the Parks and Recreation Department, told 7NEWS the city is looking into having some sort of a shade canopy that could go over the turtle.

No decisions have been made but Woods says the ideal goal is to keep the statue in the park.

