Meteorologists: First snow of the season could hit Thursday evening

BOSTON (WHDH) - The first snow of the season could arrive Thusday night, the National Weather Service said Sunday.

Overnight temperatures in the teens and 20s could combine with a storm passing through to produce flakes, meterologists said.

But it’s not certain if the area will see snow at the beginning of November or continue waiting for winter to arrive.

“A lot still has to come together. Stay tuned, snow lovers!” NWS Boston tweeted.

[First Snow Thurs Nite – Fri?] Still an outcome on the table, but big uncertainty in storm track & location. A lot still has to come together. Stay tuned, snow lovers! — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) November 3, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)