Metered parking time limits waived for Boston residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston residents are allowed to park their cars at meters for an unlimited amount of time during the coronavirus emergency.

Cars with a valid resident permit sticker can park in a metered or two hour parking space free of charge without having to adhere to the time limit, Boston Mayor Martin Walsh said in a statement Thursday.

Also, those driving with an expired inspection sticker or expired registration will not be ticketed for the time being, Walsh said.

Discounted, free and reserved spaces are being made available to hospital workers across the city, and BlueBikes are available for free for hospital staff in Boston and other surrounding communities for the next 30 days.

A full list of garages making accommodations for medical staff is available here: https://www.boston.gov/news/discounted-garages-available-hospital-staff-boston.

Takeout food pick up zones are also being installed in front of restaurants, Walsh said.

Restaurants that want a zone installed in front of their establishment can request one through the city’s transportation department.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)