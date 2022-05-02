METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Metheun High School is in lockdown following an investigation into a stabbing, police say.

Officers responded to the school at 12:07 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. 7’s sources say the school is in lockdown while police are on the scene and actively investigating.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

