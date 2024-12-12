METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - An AMC move theater in Methuen is closed until further notice after a woman who spotted a rat filed a complaint.

The city’s Department of Health, Human Services, and Inspections confirming to 7NEWS that it was a rodent that prompted officials to order the business closed until further notice.

“The department received a complaint last week from a woman who stated she saw a rodent in the AMC Theater. Our health inspectors investigated and found evidence that substantiated the claim,” the department wrote in a statement. “Based on their findings, the theater was shut down for cleaning, sanitation, and pest management.”

Signs outside the theater in Methuen’s “loop” now say it’s temporarily closed. 7NEWS spotted cleaning crews outside.

“It used to be my go to place it was super nice super clean but things have changed,” said Rick Fortin, who was shocked to see the condition the theater was in.

‘I was there not this past Saturday but the Saturday before that and me and my father went to see Gladiator 2 and I was commenting to him when we left the theater about how disgusting it was inside,” he said.

“There was trash piles heaping over, the soda machines were filthy… so I’m not surprised in the least that they had a rat infestation over there,” he said.

In a statement, theater management wrote, “AMC takes great pride in delivering a clean and comfortable movie-going experience to our guests, and the theater team and our vendor partners are working fervently to ensure all issues are fully resolved. This includes deep cleaning throughout the theatre and in every auditorium, as well as pest remediation.”

The theater says its speaking with management and will not re-open until it passes reinspection.

