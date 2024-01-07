METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Methuen was among the Bay State’s hardest-hit communities as a powerful winter storm roared through the region on Sunday.

As of 6 p.m., Methuen had received a whopping 14 inches of snow. Residents could be seen starting the process of digging out as the storm slowly moves out and temperatures are set to plummet overnight.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest storm coverage.



