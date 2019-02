METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen City Council voted Thursday night to approve $1.2 million to the police budget, saving at least 45 officers from being laid off.

Originally, they were set to lay off 70 officers.

The department says they will need an additional $300,000 to save all the jobs.

