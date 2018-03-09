Methuen couple running generators in home hospitalized with carbon monoxide poisoning

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A Methuen couple was hospitalized Friday after they were overcome by carbon monoxide at their home.

Officials said they responded to the home on Pelham Street for a report of an unresponsive male and found two people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. The couple was without power and running generators in their basement, according to police.

The man was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston. He is said to be in critical condition. The woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Mass General Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

A cat in the house died of carbon monixide poisoning. A dog was treated at the scene and then brought to a veterinarian.

