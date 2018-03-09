Methuen couple running generators in home sickened with carbon monoxide poisoning

METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) – A Methuen couple was hospitalized Friday after they were overcome by carbon monoxide at their home.

Officials said they responded to the home on Pelham Street for a report of an unresponsive male and found two people suffering from carbon monoxide poisoning. The couple was without power and running generators in their basement, according to police.

The 56-year-old man was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he is in serious condition. The 55-year-old woman was taken to Lawrence General Hospital and then to Mass General Hospital. She is expected to be OK.

A cat in the house died of carbon monixide poisoning. A dog was treated at the scene.

Police warn homeowners using generators to make sure they have a transfer switch and are kept 15 feet from the home in a well-ventilated area.

