Methuen Deputy Fire Chief encourages people to learn CPR

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Methuen Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Donahue, is encouraging people to learn CPR after the near-drowning incident involving 5-year-old on Thursday.

Fire officials say a woman spotted the 5-year-old girl facedown in the pool so she pulled the girl out and started CPR.

Firefighters arrived on scene and brought the girl to a hospital.

“We can’t stress enough how important it is for the general public to know CPR. We find all the time people that do CPR end up saving people and it makes our jobs so much easier,” Donahue said. “In Methuen, we’ve had several infant deaths in the last three months and it’s nice to finally have a child that we were able to rescue.”

Donahue tells us that the young girl was awake and breathing on her own when they arrived at the hospital.

