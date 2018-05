METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a fire with a “possible explosion” in Methuen Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers and firefighters responded to 40 Timber Ln. about 2 p.m., according to photos posted to the police department’s Twitter page.

Local residents were warned to stay away from the area while crews worked to extinguish the blaze.

#Methuen house fire with possible explosion at 40 Timber ln. Initial reports are that all occupants made it out with no injuries. The house is reported to be fully engulfed and the roadway has been shut down form Milk Street Lantern lane. Pls remain away from area @MethuenFire pic.twitter.com/U11kS480tR — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) May 6, 2018

