Methuen firefighters praised for helping deliver breeched baby

METHUEN, MA (WHDH) - Methuen firefighters helped deliver a baby boy who had breeched Saturday afternoon, officials said.

By the time Methuen Firefighters Rick Talbot, Dave Broadhurst, Ed Doerr, Matt Coco, and Cooper Brown arrived in response to the 911 call from Harmony Lane, the lower half of the baby boy was already out, according to a release issued Monday morning.

After freeing the baby’s shoulder and delivering the baby, paramedics cut the cord and suctioned the baby’s mouth three times before it started to breathe.

The baby boy, Brayden Joseph Dupuis, was born at 1:11 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.

He and his mother, Renee Dupuis, were taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where they were both doing well Monday, fire officials said.

“This was outstanding work by our firefighters. From their quick response to their ability to deliver the baby under extremely difficult circumstances,” Methuen Fire Chief Tim Sheehy said in a statement. “They arrived on scene just two minutes after the 911 call. The family also commented on the manner in which our crew created a calming atmosphere. We are proud of their terrific work.”

