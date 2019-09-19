Methuen funeral home director calls on public to attend funeral of 84-year-old veteran with no surviving family

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen funeral home director is making a plea to the public to attend the burial of a decorated 84-year-old Koren War veteran who passed away earlier this month with no surviving family.

Methuen native Eileen Robichaud died Sept. 6 at the Brockton Veterans Affairs Hospital with no one left to write her obituary.

So, Aaron Mizen, director of the Kenneth H. Pollard Funeral Home, took it upon himself to honor the veteran and the life she led with his own words.

Robichaud graduated from Searles High School in 1953 and immediately enlisted in the United States Navy where she served in a naval aviation squadron until she has honorably discharged in 1957.

“Like so many of her generation and a pioneer in her own right, she felt the call of duty,” he wrote.

She eventually made her way back to Methuen to care for her ailing father and opened a beauty salon in Methuen Square that she owned and operated for several years.

Mizen, feared that Robichaud’s life would come to a close with no one to witness so he put the call out on social media asking for anyone to attend the burial and mark the passing of an “intelligent, artistic and creative” American hero.

A graveside funeral service, with military honors, will be held at Elmwood Cemetery, 130 N. Lowell Street, Methuen, on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at 11 AM.

Online condolences for Robichaud can be left on her online tribute wall.

