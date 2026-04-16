METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen High School teacher was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, Acting Superintendent Lisa Golobski Twomey announced Wednesday.

Methuen police said they opened an investigation after “…the school district administration reported to a school resource officer that the employee was potentially engaged in inappropriate conduct and communications with a student.”

Twomey said the Methuen High School administration is also investigating.

School parents said they are hoping to have answers soon.

“We never thought that this would happen at this school. To me, it’s unacceptable – especially, you trust your community, your teacher, your school,” said Joseph Boulel, a Methuen High School parent. “I’m hoping that justice is served. I’m hoping that they follow exactly what’s going on.”

In a statement, Twomey wrote in part, “While we understand this news may raise questions in our community, please be advised that we are unable to share information at this time due to the ongoing investigation and privacy rights.”

Any Methuen Public Schools families with questions or concerns are asked to contact District Administration at 978-722-6007.

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