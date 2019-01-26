Methuen home invasion suspect turns himself in

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A home invasion suspect who triggered a manhunt in Methuen on Saturday has turned himself over to police, officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was described as a 15- or 16-year-old, Hispanic male who was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.

Three suspects connected to the incident were also arrested prior to the fourth turning himself in.

No additional information was immediately available.

3rd UPDATE @cityofmethuen home invasion Howe St 4th S turns himself in @MethuenPolice station Ty 2 all the Media and followers your sharing of this info was invaluable! Together We Make A Difference @ValleyPatriot @EagleTribJill @WFXTMalini @scooperon7 @lisakashinsky @ZoeSMathews — Joseph E. Solomon 🇺🇸 (@ChiefSolomon) January 26, 2019

MPD is looking for a suspect in a home invasion. Suspect is described as 15-16 yrs old, dark skinned Hispanic male wearing black pants, grey shirt. Police K9 is searching the area. Please call 911 or 978-983-8698 with info. Do not approach @ChiefSolomon — Methuen Police 🇺🇸 (@MethuenPolice) January 26, 2019

