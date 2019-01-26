Methuen home invasion suspect turns himself in

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A home invasion suspect who triggered a manhunt in Methuen on Saturday has turned himself over to police, officials said.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was described as a 15- or 16-year-old, Hispanic male who was last seen wearing black pants and a gray shirt.
Three suspects connected to the incident were also arrested prior to the fourth turning himself in.
No additional information was immediately available.
