Methuen issues layoff notices to 50 police officers, 3 K9s

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Methuen issued layoff notices to 50 police officers and three K-9 officers on Thursday, Police Chief Joe Solomon announced.

Solomon shared the news on Facebook, calling the decision “a debilitating blow to public safety not only in Methuen but the entire Merrimack Valley.”

The layoffs come as the city is locked in a dispute over pay raises for high-ranking officers. As a result, the police budget was cut by nearly $2 million.

“A level-funded budget to last years level is all that is needed to save these jobs and ensure public safety and our residents,” he said.

Solomon added that it was a “very sad day” for the city as the department braces for a loss of roughly half its officers.

“The crisis they’re creating isn’t real. It’s a shame to put the citizens and our wonderful officers through this,” Solomon said. “God forbid it actually happens, the amount of risk the officers will face on the streets, you should never have to call 911 and not have somebody at your door as fast as they possibly can.”

In a statement, Mayor’s Office Chief of Staff Paul Fahey said, “Today, regrettably, we began the process of laying off at least 50 police officers to ensure that the city does not deficit spend. It is an action we hoped we would not have to take as we believe it severely compromises the safety of our residents and our city. However, at this point, we have no other choice. We are still hoping that the City Council will reinstate the necessary funding to the Police Department when it meets again in early February.”

