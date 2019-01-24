Methuen issues layoff notices to 50 police officers, 3 K9s

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Methuen issued layoff notices to 50 police officers and three K-9 officers on Thursday, Police Chief Joe Solomon announced.

Solomon shared the news on Facebook, calling the decision “a debilitating blow to public safety not only in Methuen but the entire Merrimack Valley.”

The layoffs are the result of budget issues, according to Solomon.

“A level-funded budget to last years level is all that is needed to save these jobs and ensure public safety and our residents,” he said.

Solomon added that it was a “very sad day” for the city.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)