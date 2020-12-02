Methuen launches rent support program for those impacted by COVID-19

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Methuen has launched a temporary rent support program to help residents who have lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistance will be given to people for a total of one month’s rent and utilities not to exceed $3,000 and will be determined on a case by case basis.

To be eligible applicants must rent an apartment or house in the city and provide evidence that their income has been impacted due to the pandemic.

They must be fully paid up as of March 1 as the program does not cover back rent payments.

The landlord must also have a valid Certificate of Occupancy Permit from the City of Methuen Health Division/Inspections Division.

All payments will be made directly to the landlord or company.

Applications will be accepted until Dec. 14.

