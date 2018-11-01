Methuen man arraigned in crash that killed Haverhill HS student

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Methuen man has been arraigned in connection with a deadly crash in Haverhill that claimed the life of a beloved high school student.

Owen Foote, 19, of Methuen, pleaded not guilty in Haverhill District Court Wednesday to charges including motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation and failure to stop in connection with a Sept. 24 crash that killed 17-year-old Haverhill High School student Jordan Rankin, according to a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan D. Blodgett’s Office.

Officers responding to a reported car crash in the area of Crystal and Liberty streets about 9 p.m. found Rankin suffering from critical injuries. She was airlifted to a Boston hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini said Rankin was returning from field hockey and less than a mile from home at the time of the crash.

“Evidentally, she was coming home from field hockey,” he said at the time. “Did nothing wrong. Just a terrible tragedy. Our heart goes out to the family and the other students who are affected.”

Police say evidence of alcohol was found at the crash scene.

Judge Patricia Dowling imposed $5,000 bail and ordered that Foote submit to a GPS monitoring device, abide by a 5 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew and not operate a motor vehicle.

He is due back in court Nov. 21 for a pretrial hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)