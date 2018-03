METHUEN, Mass. (WHDH) — A Methuen man was arrested on child pornography charges

Michael Meuse, 42, was initially listed as missing by State Police in a Facebook post last week. The post was then updated to say he was wanted.

Meuse is now being held on child pornography charges, according to State Police.

