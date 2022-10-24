READING, MASS. (WHDH) - Reading Police arrested a Methuen man on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop over the weekend.

George J. Bryson II, 37, was arrested and faces nine charges: two motor vehicle-related charges, five drug-related charges, possession of fireworks and fugitive from justice. The drugs involved include Oxycodone, crack cocaine, Adderall, Xanax and psilocybin mushrooms.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at about 8:47 p.m., a Reading officer patrolling on Main Street stopped a car with an expired registration, and identified Bryson as the driver, though he wasn’t the registered owner of the car. The officer also noted that his license was expired, then later learned he was wanted on a warrant from the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office in New Hampshire on a drug charge.

After learning this, Reading Police took Bryson into custody without incident and searched the car he was driving. He found several hundred dollars and a variety of illegal and prescription drugs.

Reading Police also seized several boxes of sandwich bags, a metal spoon with residue, burnt tin foil and straws, all items consistent with the use of narcotics.

Bryson was held pending his arraignment in Woburn District Court, which was expected Monday, and Reading Police are in contact with the Rockingham Sheriff’s Office about extradition.

