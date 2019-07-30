Methuen man charged with murder in stabbing death of Concord, NH man

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man is facing murder charges for allegedly killing a Concord, New Hampshire man last week, officials said.

Joseph King Hanright, 29, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing Marshall John Villeneuve, 64, to death, according to the New Hampshire attorney general’s office. He will be arraigned in Merrimack County Superior Court Wednesday.

Villeneuve was found in his home Friday as a result of multiple stab wounds, according to the attorney general’s office. Hanright was sought in connection with his death and allegedly left a 2012 Mazda in the back yard of a Methuen home Saturday and fled on foot, officials said.

Hanright was arrested Monday in Methuen and was arraigned in Lawrence District Court on charges including failure to stop for police, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, interfering with a police officer, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and resisting arrest.

