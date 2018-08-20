Methuen man dead, woman critically injured following Seabrook Beach water rescue

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - Dangerous conditions at Seabrook Beach turned deadly Sunday when a rip current pulled swimmers out into the ocean.

One person died and another one was left in critical condition after getting sucked into the water just after noon in the area of 131 Ocean Dr., Seabrook police said.

Seven people were pulled from the ocean, including a good Samaritan.

Beth Parker and other witnesses saw the good Samaritan rush into the water to try and help the swimmers get back to shore.

“People with surfboards went out and they were bringing people back and they pulled out a woman who wasn’t conscious,” she said. “It was just horrible.”

Paramedics performed CPR on two swimmers from Methuen who were unconscious, state police said.

A 49-year-old man was taken to Anna Jaques Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. A 47-year-old woman was taken to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Those victims have not been identified.

“It’s just so sad when you think about it,” Parker said. “You go to the beach to have a good day and it’s terrible just to see something like that happen. I feel so bad for their families.”

Anyone with further information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Nicholas Haroutunian at 603-293-2037 or by email at Nicholas.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov.

