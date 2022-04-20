DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who was allegedly caught peering into the bedroom window of two young children in Dracut earlier this month faced a judge Wednesday.

Ronald Carignan Jr., 38, of Methuen, pleaded not guilty in Lowell District Court to multiple charges including disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct in connection with an incident at a Skyline Drive apartment on the morning of April 5.

Emmarie Albert said she was awoken when her 5-year-old daughter started screaming and their dog started barking at a man lurking in the window.

Albert’s neighbor claimed she noticed Carignan hiding in the bushes by the young girl’s first-floor bedroom window while she was out walking her dog. When the neighbor asked Carignan what he was doing, he allegedly told her he was there selling marijuana.

Officers responded to a call regarding the incident around 2:15 a.m. but Carignan was already gone. Neighbors called police again around 4:30 a.m. when they noticed him return to his truck.

When Carignan was subsequently frisked by police, he was reportedly found in possession of a black hat, black gloves, and a flash light on his belt.

Other neighborhood residents said that they have seen Carignan doing the same thing in the past.

Carignan, who was released on personal recognizance, has been issued a no-trespass order for the property.

He is due back in court in June.

