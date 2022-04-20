METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen man decided to split his $1 million lottery prize with a friend who did his son a solid.

Eric Cochrane said he brought his son’s guitar to John Galvin’s store for repair earlier in the week and despite Cohrane’s insisting, Galvin would not accept payment for his services, according to a release issued by the state lottery.

In return, Cochrane said he would buy two $20 instant tickets and told his friend, “If I win $1 million, we are splitting it.”

An hour later, the pair were on their way to the lottery headquarters to pick up the prize. The Howe Street Superette located at 163 Howe St. will also be receiving a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)