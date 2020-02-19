Methuen mayor criticizes ‘inappropriate’ timing of planned power outage

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Methuen Mayor Neil Perry criticized National Grid’s decision to cut power to 10 streets overnight amid the middle of winter.

Electrical power was expected to be interrupted at 9 p.m. Tuesday until 7 a.m. Wednesday as National Grid worked on repairs.

The city opened up a shelter at Timony Grammar School on Pleasant View Street for impacted residents.

Perry claims that National Grid never formally notified officials about the power outage.

“I am deeply disappointed with National Grid’s decision to interrupt power at this time of the year with no advance notice to the City,” he said. “While I totally appreciate their need to make repairs, my priority is the comfort and safety of the people of our community.”

Perry added that he plans to discuss his displeasure with National Grid once the planned outage is over.

“Winter seems like the most inappropriate time for ‘planned’ maintenance,” he said.

Roadways affected by the outage included sections of Barker Street, Carleton Court, Orchard Street, Richardson Court, Bentley Circle, Inglewood Terrace, Peas lee Terrace, Brown Court, Mystic Street, and Pelham Street.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)