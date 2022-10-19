METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry.

“We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened but more importantly what the plan is for these families,” Perry said in an email.

That meeting will be scheduled Thursday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)