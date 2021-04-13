Methuen mayor says city had to cancel more than 600 vaccine appointments after J&J pause

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry said his city was forced to cancel more than 600 vaccine appointments Tuesday after the CDC and FDA recommended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine be paused.

Perry said they were using Moderna primarily but an influx of J&J vaccines that came in the last three weeks allowed them to ramp up their efforts.

More than 1,600 doses were administered last week, of which half were Johnson & Johnson.

Perry said the impact of the pause, which is being felt nationwide, will be lessened by Holy Family hospital which has agreed to offer Moderna and Pfizer shots to those whose appointments were canceled Tuesday.

He said he is not sure how this news will affect his resident’s desire to get vaccinated in the future.

