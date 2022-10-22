METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Mayor of Methuen shared more details Saturday on the demographic and documentation information of the dozens of families who arrived without notice at a local hotel last week.

Mayor Neil Perry said of the 55 families who showed up at the Days Inn Friday, Oct. 14, there were 86 adults and 130 children.

None of the people were undocumented, Perry said. Most of the families, who were dropped off at the hotel by the state, are from South Shore communities, and are Haitian, Venezuelan, or Colombian.

Perry has been open about his frustrations with the state, including the lack of notice, and concern about schooling for children of the families.

As 7NEWS previously reported, Perry had said in an emailed statement: “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened but more importantly what the plan is for these families.”

