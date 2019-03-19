Methuen murder suspect held without bail

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man accused of shooting and killing a man in Methuen last week has been ordered held without bail.

Remy Salazar, 24, was arrested in New Hampshire and brought back to Massachusetts to face a murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 30-year-old Kelvin Frias, of Lawrence, early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 170 Broadway about 3 a.m. Frias suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

He was taken to a Boston hospital, where he died on Saturday.

