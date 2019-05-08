Methuen officer rushed to hospital after being exposed to powdery substance

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being exposed to a powdery substance, police say.

The incident occurred as the officer was conducting a strip search of a man who had a needle fall out of his pants as he was being booked on three warrants, according to Methuen police.

As the man was undressing in the cell, he allegedly grabbed a bag that was taped under his genitals and popped it open, filling the cell with an uknown substance.

Both the man and the officer were taken to the hospital.

They are expected to be OK.

The man was later charged with possession of fentanyl.

