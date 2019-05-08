Methuen officer rushed to hospital after exposed to powdery substance

METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen police officer was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after getting exposed to a powdery substance, police say.

After a needle fell from a man’s pants while he was being booked on three warrants inside the police station, police conducted a strip search in his cell, according to police.

As he undressed in the cell, the man grabbed a bag that was taped under his genitals and popped it open, filling the cell with an unknown powdery substance, police say.

The substance got on the man and a police officer. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

They are expected to be OK, according to police.

The man was later charged with possession of fentanyl.

