LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Methuen couple appeared in court Tuesday to face multiple charges after investigators said one of them stole a car in Lawrence on Monday with a toddler in the back seat.

The young girl’s family has since breathed a sigh of relief after they were reunited at Lawrence General Hospital last night. The family is also now calling for justice as court proceedings begin.

Police announced a search after they said a young girl was in the back seat of a SUV that was stolen in Lawrence around 8:20 p.m. Monday at a barber shop near the intersection of South Broadway and Kingston Street.

Prosecutors later said the girl’s mother had run in to pick up her son, leaving the car running. When the turned around, prosecutors said, she found her car had been taken.

Police announced that the child had been dropped off safe around 9:50 p.m.

Adam Maksou and Jamie Garrity, both 36, answered to charges including kidnapping this week linked to the incident.

Prosecutors said Maksou stole the SUV, peeling away before picking up Garrity and driving to his dad’s house in Methuen. There, prosecutors said Maksou’s father called police, telling his son to return the toddler. Prosecutors said Maksou and Garrity headed to the hospital, where Maksou left the 22 month old Emma Buth with a woman in the waiting room of, saying he was going to park his car.

Prosecutors said Maksou never parked the Honda Pilot, instead speeding away. Police later chased the couple down, taking them into custody after officials said Maksou ran out of gas in Berlin.

Officials said speeds in the pursuit hit 110 miles-per-hour.

Officials added that Maksou and Garrity struggled with police as officers worked to arrest the pair.

Garrity is now facing additional charges after prosecutors said she told police that she was someone else — a friend who passed away.

Buth’s mother told 7NEWS she’s grateful her child is okay. Now, she continued, she’s hoping justice is served.

Maksou and Garrity both pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

The two are due back in court next month.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)